Two Newly Promoted Officers Assume Roles In KP EC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Two newly promoted officers of Election Commission on Wednesday assumed their new positions in the Election Commission (EC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a statement issued here by the commission.
It said that Shahid Iqbal, formerly the Additional Director General of the Election Commission, and Aleem Shehab, previously the Regional Election Commissioner of Rawalpindi, have taken charge as Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Administration and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Elections, respectively.
Both the officers have extensive practical expertise and experience in electoral affairs, it added.
APP/adi
