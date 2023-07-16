Two notorious bike snatcher gangs busted, 12 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have busted two notorious motorcycle snatcher gangs and arrested 12 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs two million during a special crackdown launched on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammadpur Dewan police station, Akhtar Khan while holding a press conference at his office.

He said that under the directions of the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad, a special team was formed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and other valuables in the district.

The police team busted Kamran alias Kami Waja gang and Ayaaz Raan gang and arrested 12 criminals of these gangs including the ring leaders.

He said that police have traced 32 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered seven motorcycles, cash 957,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

The SHO maintained that the Muhammadpur Dewan police have also apprehended 44 proclaimed offenders and also a gang involved in stealing oil from the oil line of the PARCO. He said that as per directives of the district police officer, all possible efforts were being made to make the area crime free.