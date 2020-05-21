UrduPoint.com
Two Notorious Dacoits Killed During Encounter With Police In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:12 PM

Two notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police in Multan

Two notorious dacoits were killed during an encounter with police at Mangay Di Hatti in the premises Basti Malook police station on Thursday early morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Two notorious dacoits were killed during an encounter with police at Mangay Di Hatti in the premises Basti Malook police station on Thursday early morning.

According to police sources, two notorious dacoits namely Imran and Shabbir were in police custody and a police party was bringing them to a place for recovery of looted valuables. In the meantime, four to five armed accomplices of the arrested dacoits started firing at police party to release their fellows from police custody and the police also retaliated.

The exchange of firing continued for more than an hour in which both arrested dacoits received bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices.

However, police called Rescue 1122 bu the injured dacoits succumbed to injuries.

Police sources added that dacoit Imran was wanted to police in 38 cases at various police stations while Shabbir was involved in 24 cases of dacoity-cum-murder, robbery and other crimes.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

