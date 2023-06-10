Two notorious dacoits killed in encounter with police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were killed with the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police in the premises of Mitro police station on Saturday early hours.

According to police sources, two criminals Shahid alias Shahdi and Khalid alias Khaldi were in police custody on physical remand for six heinous crimes and the police were bringing them to a place for recovery in a case of Sadar Vehari police station.

In the meanwhile, some unknown outlaws started firing on the police party to get their accomplices released from police custody, however, the police also retaliated in self-defence.

After an exchange of fire which lasted for more than 20 minutes, both criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Police sources that the accused Shahid alias Shahidi was wanted to police in 50 cases and Khalid alias Khaldi in 49 cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes at Vehari, Faisalabad, Kasur and other districts.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.