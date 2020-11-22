UrduPoint.com
Two Notorious Drug Dealers Held

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Two notorious drug dealers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest two drug dealers and recovered seven and half kilogram of charas from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO City police station Alipur Rana Azhar along with police team raided at two scattered places and managed to arrest two notorious drug dealers namely Bilal and Usman.

The police recovered five kilo gramme charas from his possession. Similarly, Two and half kilogram charas was recovered from Usman. Police registered cases against the both outlaws and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

