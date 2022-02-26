UrduPoint.com

Two Notorious Drug Dealers Held With 56 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two notorious drug dealers held with 56 kg Hashish

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Danewal police busted a drug dealer group involved in selling drugs at educational institutes of district Vehari during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the Danewal police under the supervision of DSP Mazhar Hayyat Haraj, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers. The police team busted a notorious drug dealer group and arrested two criminals. Police have also recovered 56 kg Hashish worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession.

Police sources said that the criminals used to supply drugs in educational institutes of the district while pretending to be dealers of dry fruits.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the DPO muhammad Tariq Aziz said that all possible efforts were being made to eradicate drug peddling from the district in order to make a drugs free society. He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the drug peddlers involved in selling drugs at educational institutes.

Case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.

