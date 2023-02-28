Two notorious drug dealers held with 9kg Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the City Police Station launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug dealers Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Shakoor.

The police also recovered 9.200 kilogram of Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The DPO Rana Omer Farooq said in a statement that the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue on daily basis without any discrimination to make the district drugs-free.