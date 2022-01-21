Two notorious drug peddlers apprehended

Police arrested two notorious drug dealers during a district-wide crackdown and recovered alcohol and hashish from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested two notorious drug dealers during a district-wide crackdown and recovered alcohol and hashish from their possession.

On the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shehzad Haider, police cracked down on drug dealers and arrested two notorious drug dealers, Abdul Sabur and Mohammad Afzal, respectively, by Lohari Gate and Rajan Ram police.

Police also recovered 180 liters of local liquor, 185 bottles of imported liquor, and one kg of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations while the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers, police sources added.