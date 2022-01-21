UrduPoint.com

Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers apprehended

Police arrested two notorious drug dealers during a district-wide crackdown and recovered alcohol and hashish from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested two notorious drug dealers during a district-wide crackdown and recovered alcohol and hashish from their possession.

On the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shehzad Haider, police cracked down on drug dealers and arrested two notorious drug dealers, Abdul Sabur and Mohammad Afzal, respectively, by Lohari Gate and Rajan Ram police.

Police also recovered 180 liters of local liquor, 185 bottles of imported liquor, and one kg of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations while the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

44 news Covid-19 cases reported in Hazara during l ..

44 news Covid-19 cases reported in Hazara during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 China warns of 'no mercy' in corruption and monopo ..

China warns of 'no mercy' in corruption and monopoly crackdown

2 minutes ago
 IS attack on Syria jail killed 18 Kurdish security ..

IS attack on Syria jail killed 18 Kurdish security forces: monitor

2 minutes ago
 US Urges Lithuania to Rename Taiwan Representative ..

US Urges Lithuania to Rename Taiwan Representative Office to Ease Row With China ..

2 minutes ago
 Norway says Taliban team expected in Oslo for aid ..

Norway says Taliban team expected in Oslo for aid talks

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia's inflation increase 3.2 pct in December ..

Malaysia's inflation increase 3.2 pct in December

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.