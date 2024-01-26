Two notorious drug peddlers held, 4kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

According to details, Jehania police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddlers named Muzamil s/o Aslam and Ashraf s/o Akbar Ali from 110/10R and 113/10R areas.Separate cases have been registered against the accused and legal action launched.

APP/qbs-sak

17:15 hrs