Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, 4kg Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.
According to details, Jehania police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddlers named Muzamil s/o Aslam and Ashraf s/o Akbar Ali from 110/10R and 113/10R areas.Separate cases have been registered against the accused and legal action launched.
APP/qbs-sak
17:15 hrs
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry8 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra8 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat21 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct23 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day23 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days21 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident24 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects21 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..53 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki54 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed54 minutes ago