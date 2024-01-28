Two notorious drug peddlers held, 4kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

According to details, Talmba police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddlers named Ghazanfar s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmad s/o Maqsood Ahmad during police picket near 6/8AR.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and legal action launched.

APP/qbs-sak