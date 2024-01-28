Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, 4kg Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.
According to details, Talmba police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddlers named Ghazanfar s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmad s/o Maqsood Ahmad during police picket near 6/8AR.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and legal action launched.
APP/qbs-sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police held 483 outlaws, recovered valuables worth Rs 123.44 mln2 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan asks people to vote for ‘lion’ & ‘eagle’ on Feb 812 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Qasim Ali wins gold medal in the 71st National Bodybuilding Championship12 minutes ago
-
6 people killed in road accidents in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
‘Malicious campaign’ against top judiciary being probed as per law: Solangi22 minutes ago
-
Gas explosion leaves two injured32 minutes ago
-
Minister assures APNS clearing print media dues32 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycle recovered32 minutes ago
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202442 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary42 minutes ago