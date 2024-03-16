Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, 8kg Drugs Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered about eight kilogrammes heroin and hashish from their possession.
According to details, SHO Jehania police Mahar Shafqat along with his team on a tip off raided and arrested two drug peddlers named Waseem Pathan and Ikhlaq Pathan residents of 57/10-R.
The police team also recovered six kilogrammes heroin and two kg hashish from their possession.
The further legal action was also launched against the accused by registering separate cases.
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Farooq Umar appreciated the police team.
