Two notorious drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and over four kilograms of hashish was also recovered from their possession on Saturday.

According to details, on a tip-off, city police station Tulamba Faizan Qayyum raided along with his team and arrested two drug peddlers named Nadeem alias Daud and Owais from Bridge Chaoni and telephone exchange.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further action launched.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq said that anti-social elements did not deserve any relaxation.

APP/qbs-sak

1610 hrs