Two notorious drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Chahliek police claimed to have raided and arrested two notorious drug peddlers here on Saturday and recovered over six kilograms of opium and over two kg hashish from their possession.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team raided and arrested two drug peddlers named Muhammad Imran and Faista Khan.

Case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.

