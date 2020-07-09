Two notorious drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Police have raided against anti-social elements and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have raided against anti-social elements and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession on Thursday.

According to details, SHO Makhdoompur police station Ikhlaq Ahmed alongwith his police team raided and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Khalid alias Khaldi Hiraj and Tayyib while recovered four kg and 600 gram hashish from their possession.

The notables of the society hailed the efforts of police team against anti-social elements.