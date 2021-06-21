UrduPoint.com
Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With 5kg Hashish

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers held with 5kg Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Gulgasht police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shehzad and Yamin.

Police have also recovered over five kg Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

Police sources said that the arrested drug peddlers were wanted to police in different cases of drug peddling and were among the top drug dealers of the city.

