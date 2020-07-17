Two notorious drug peddlers held with eight kg Hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cantt police have apprehended two notorious drug peddlers including a woman and recovered Hashish, car and cash from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Cantt police have apprehended two notorious drug peddlers including a woman and recovered Hashish, car and cash from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, Cantt police launched a crack down against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Moaz Zaffar and SHO Inspector Zaheer Babar.

The police team captured a car and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Ghulam Murtaza and Asia Bibi.

Police recovered over eight kilogram Hashish and cash Rs 52,000 from their possession and took the car into custody.

Police said that the criminals used to supply drugs at different areas of the city and wanted to police in various cases. Case has been registered against them, police sources added.