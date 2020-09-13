UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers held with Hashish

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended two notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crack down launched here.

According to police spokesman,In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Khangarh police launched a crack down against drug peddler and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Iqbal Hussain alias Bali Shah and Muhammad Aslam.

The arrested were listed in the most wanted drug peddlers of the district, police spokesman added.

Police have also recovered 3.158 kilograms Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Khangarh Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

51 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

51 minutes ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

1 hour ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

1 hour ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.