Two notorious drug peddlers held with Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended two notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crack down launched here.

According to police spokesman,In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Khangarh police launched a crack down against drug peddler and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Iqbal Hussain alias Bali Shah and Muhammad Aslam.

The arrested were listed in the most wanted drug peddlers of the district, police spokesman added.

Police have also recovered 3.158 kilograms Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police station.