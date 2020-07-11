Two notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, Bahauddin Zakaria police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Nabeel Khalid and Ghulam Mustafa.

Police have recovered 160 bottles of imported wine and 90 litre local made liquor from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO)Inspector Bashir Hiraj said that arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases. He said investigation was started after registration of case against them.