UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With Imported Wine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, Bahauddin Zakaria police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Nabeel Khalid and Ghulam Mustafa.

Police have recovered 160 bottles of imported wine and 90 litre local made liquor from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO)Inspector Bashir Hiraj said that arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases. He said investigation was started after registration of case against them.

Related Topics

Police Nabeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

NLCC says anti-locust operation completed over 2.6 ..

9 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 322,000 cuse ..

58 seconds ago

Youth carrying body of cousin dies in accident

59 seconds ago

1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

6 minutes ago

1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies: Leeds Un ..

6 minutes ago

California to Release Another 8,000 Prisoners Amid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.