Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:48 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers held with liquor

Chehlyak police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chehlyak police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Shan and Tufail.

The police have also recovered 116 bottles of imported wine and 80 litre liquor from their possession.

The arrested drug peddlers were involved in various cases of liquor delivery at different locations of the city.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

