Two notorious drug peddlers held with six kg Hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Basti Malook police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered six kilogram Hashish from their possession during a raid on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth, a police team led by SHO Basti Malook police station Qaswar Hussain conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers namely Kamranullah Khan and Mohsin Saeed.

The police team recovered six kilogramme Hashish from their possession respectively.

Police lodged case against the accused.