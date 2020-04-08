Two notorious drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in Chowk Qureshi police premises

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in Chowk Qureshi police premises.

According to police sources, SHO chowk Qureshi Zahid Mahmood Leghari along with team have raided and arrest two notorious drug peddlers namely Nadeem and Shafqat and recovered about three kilograms hashish and also sale money Rs 90, 000 from from different areas.

District police officer Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of police team.