Two Notorious Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:38 PM

Two notorious proclaimed offenders arrested

Jalilabad police have apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases to police during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Jalilabad police have apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases to police during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the Jalilabad launched a crackdown against criminals under the supervision of ASP Cantt Circle Saleem Shah Bukhari and arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Ashraf s/o Abdul Haq and Muhammad Mubeen Liaqat s/o Liaqat Ali.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in the cases 159/20 and 326/15 respectively.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jalilabad police station Yaqoob Ahmed said that crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders would continue without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

