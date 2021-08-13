UrduPoint.com

Two Notorious Robber Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted two notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering looted and stolen valuables from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted two notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering looted and stolen valuables from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah launched a crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and valuables. The police busted notorious Junaid Rajpoot and Irfan alias Irfana gang while arrested eight members of the gangs including the ring leaders Junaid s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Irfan s/o Muhammad Rasheed respectively alongwith their fellows Muhammad Farooq alias Babal, Muhammad Imran, Falak Sher, Raees, Qurban Ali and Ali Ahmed.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including five motorcycles, three mobile phones, cash Rs 204,000, other valuables and weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 22 robbery and motorcycle theft cases while further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

Greece Likely to See Big Cabinet Reshuffle in Afte ..

Greece Likely to See Big Cabinet Reshuffle in Aftermath of Wildfires - Source

8 minutes ago
 US Must Learn From Past Mishandling of Sensitive I ..

US Must Learn From Past Mishandling of Sensitive Info, Records Amid Afghan Exit ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI workers hold protest against attack on Arbab G ..

PTI workers hold protest against attack on Arbab Ghulam Rahim

8 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be celebrated with traditional ..

Independence Day to be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour

8 minutes ago
 Covid outbreak in Mainz casts shadow over Bundesli ..

Covid outbreak in Mainz casts shadow over Bundesliga restart

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Internatio ..

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss International Cooperation on Defense, Se ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.