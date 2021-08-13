Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted two notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering looted and stolen valuables from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted two notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering looted and stolen valuables from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah launched a crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and valuables. The police busted notorious Junaid Rajpoot and Irfan alias Irfana gang while arrested eight members of the gangs including the ring leaders Junaid s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Irfan s/o Muhammad Rasheed respectively alongwith their fellows Muhammad Farooq alias Babal, Muhammad Imran, Falak Sher, Raees, Qurban Ali and Ali Ahmed.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including five motorcycles, three mobile phones, cash Rs 204,000, other valuables and weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 22 robbery and motorcycle theft cases while further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.