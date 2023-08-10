Open Menu

Two Notorious Robbers Held, Looted Valuables Of Over Rs 9.1m Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Two notorious robbers held, looted valuables of over Rs 9.1m recovered

Mitro police have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 9.1 million from their possession during a special raid conducted on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Mitro police have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 9.1 million from their possession during a special raid conducted on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the premises of Mitro police station, the District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhera, directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive action against the criminals involved in such activities.

Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Melsi Sadat Ali along with Station House Officer (SHO) Mitro Muhammad Amjad Siddique while holding a press conference said that the criminals Javed and Shafique were wanted to police in different cases of robbery at various police stations of the district.

The DSP said that police have recovered looted valuables including 38 tola gold ornaments, 25 tola silver, cash Rs 0.8 million and illegal weapons from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, he added.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhera has announced commendatory certificates for the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make district crime free.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Criminals Gold Silver From Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

31 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

28 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

28 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

35 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

35 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

35 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

35 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

35 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

31 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

18 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan