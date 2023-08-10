Two notorious robbers held, looted valuables of over Rs 9.1m recovered

Mitro police have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 9.1 million from their possession during a special raid conducted on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Mitro police have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 9.1 million from their possession during a special raid conducted on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the premises of Mitro police station, the District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhera, directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive action against the criminals involved in such activities.

Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Melsi Sadat Ali along with Station House Officer (SHO) Mitro Muhammad Amjad Siddique while holding a press conference said that the criminals Javed and Shafique were wanted to police in different cases of robbery at various police stations of the district.

The DSP said that police have recovered looted valuables including 38 tola gold ornaments, 25 tola silver, cash Rs 0.8 million and illegal weapons from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, he added.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhera has announced commendatory certificates for the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make district crime free.