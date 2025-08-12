Two Notorious Robbers Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Two dangerous criminals involved in a series of armed robberies targeting women were killed in a police encounter with the Punjab Crime Control Department (CCD) in Lahore late last night
A CCD spokesperson said on Tuesday, the suspects, identified as Firasat Ali and his accomplice John, had a long criminal history and were wanted in multiple robbery and dacoity cases. Firasat Ali alone had been previously charged in nearly 100 cases since 2016, including armed robbery, burglary and illegal possession of weapons. He was also a proclaimed offender in two ongoing robbery cases.
According to CCD officials, Firasat Ali was known for his brutal methods often under the influence of crystal meth ("ice"), attacking women at gunpoint and violently snatching their jewelry. He had been jailed five times previously, added spokesperson.
The encounter occurred when CCD officers set up a checkpoint near Rakh Chabeel, close to Women’s Degree College Manawan, after receiving intelligence about the suspects’ movements.
Four armed men on two motorcycles approached the area and, upon spotting the police, opened indiscriminate fire.
During the exchange of fire, two bullets struck CCD officer Muhammad Waqas’ bulletproof vest, while another hit ASI Naeem Khalid in the arm, leaving him critically wounded. A police vehicle was also heavily damaged in the crossfire.
The suspects attempted to flee while continuing to fire, but CCD personnel returned fire in self-defense. Following the cessation of gunfire, a search operation revealed Firasat and John in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
Recently, a disturbing video of Firasat Ali went viral on social media, showing him violently snatching earrings from an elderly woman, causing severe injuries to her ears. The incident sparked outrage and fear among women across the city.
Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating criminal elements targeting vulnerable citizens, especially women, the spokesperson said.
