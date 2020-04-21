UrduPoint.com
Two Nurses At HMC Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Two nurses at HMC tested positive for coronavirus

Director Nursing Awal Khan Tuesday confirmed that two of the nurses working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were in stable condition now

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Director Nursing Awal Khan Tuesday confirmed that two of the nurses working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were in stable condition now.

Talking to APP, Director Awal Khan said that both the nursing staff, who wished not to be named, are admitted in the isolation ward with corona combat team are looking after them like the other patients tested positive with corona.

"We are taking good care after as they are our staff and in other words, the patients are the responsibility of the hospital administration so as all patients admitted in Hayatabad Medical Centre are being given good care," Awal Khan added.

He said that both nursing staffs were being kept in quarantine for the specific period before being asked to go home. They were looking after the COVID19 combat team comprising senior doctors along with other patients and despite being tested positive with coronavirus both are in stable condition. There is no symptoms of corona related virus in them but they have to go through the specific period in the isolation ward, he confirmed.

He said, "Whenever someone is suspected of the virus, they are sent to the COVID-19 team which then decides if their test should be conducted or not," Awal Khan said, adding that the test were conducted and both were tested positive that is why they were kept in isolation ward, he said.

