Two Of A Family Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two of a family die in road mishap

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons belongs to single family lost their lives while another got injured in a road mishap at Mughal Kot here Monday.

Police said that ill-fated family was travelling to D.I.Khan from Quetta in a speedy taxi car when the car plunged into a deep ravine after the driver lost control over steering.

As a result Khudae Nazar and his son Mohammad Afzal died on the spot while another son Hassan received critical injuries and was hospitalized.

