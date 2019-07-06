Two of a family electrocuted to death, eight injured in Muridke

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons of a family died of high-voltage electric shock and eight others received burn injuries in Dera Latianwala area of Muridke on night between Friday and Saturday.

Muridke (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Two persons of a family died of high-voltage electric shock and eight others received burn injuries in Dera Latianwala area of Muridke on night between Friday and Saturday.

Ten members of a family tried to repair an 11kv transmission line which was broken after a tree, uprooted by gusty winds, fell over it in Dera Latianwala area but they suffered electric shock and were critically wounded.They were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of the injured persons died during treatment.