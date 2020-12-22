Two of a family killed during dacoity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Unidentified outlaws killed a man and his son over resistance during robbery in the precincts of Sargodha Road police on Tuesday.

Police said according to initial investigation victim Abdul Rehman and his son Muhammad Bismillah, residents of street no 3, Mustafaabad, Sargodha Road, were shot dead on putting up resistance during dacoity bid.

Police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of the double murder and sought a report from CPO Muhammad Suhail Ch. He ordered arrest of the accused.