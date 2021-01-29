Two of a family killed, five injured as car overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons of a family were killed while five others sustained injuries when a car overturned near Larakki-Daska on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family was going to Lahore from village Kotli Bawa in the car when it tuned turtle after its tyre burst.

As a result, Safdar (32) and his son Romaan (4) died on the spot due to head injuries while five others including Asfar (7), Atta Zahra (2), Parveen (35), Kher-ul-Nissa (25) and Imran (35) were injured seriously.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Daska.