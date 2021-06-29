Two of a family killed in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Two members of a family were killed in a road accident on Daska Road on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 28-year-old Shafique and his mother Safia Bibi died on the spotwhen a vehicle hit their motorcycle near Taj Mehal Factory on Daska Road.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital while the police started investigation.