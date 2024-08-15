Open Menu

Two Of A Family Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Two of a family killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Two members of a family were killed in a road accident in the limits of Samundri city police on Thursday.

According to police, a motorcycle rickshaw was on its way near Gujrati Mor, Samundri when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, Nadeem (40) with his son Abdullah (12) was killed on the spot. The bodies were moved to the police station by a rescue team.

