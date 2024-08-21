Two of family die in roof collapse in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two members of a family were killed and five others injured after the roof of the room in which they were sleeping caved in during heavy rain in Bannu's Domel area.

Police said that the injured individuals were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue efforts are still underway to ensure no one else is trapped under the debris.

The local administration has advised people to exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon season, as heavy rains continue to pose risks.