Two of family gunned down

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Two members of a family were shot dead while three others sustained bullet injuries over a land dispute here on Sunday.

According to rescue-1122, the incident took place at Douburji Chowk where armed persons shot dead Asghar (55) and his son Asghar (24), and injured Waqas (31), Afzal (30) and Fahid (25).

Later, the accused fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to Allamma Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) after providing first aid.

Police were investigating.