Two of family killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A man and his daughter were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided

with a rashly driven oil tanker on Layyah road, Daira Deen Panah, a town in suburbs

of Kot Addu city on Wednesday.

The elderly mother of the deceased motorcycle driver and his minor son, however,

remained unhurt.

The family was going back to their native village Chak 172, located in Layyah,

after visiting relatives in DG Khan when the accident happened.

The oil tanker driver who had sped away the vehicle after the accident was arrested

by SHO Zahid Leghari of PS Daira Deen Panah from Taunsa Barrage. The oil tanker

was also taken into police custody and further legal proceedings were underway.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to hospital.

