Two of family killed in roof collapse

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A woman and her son were killed in roof collapse in Phoolnagar area on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Parveen (24) and her four-year-old son Rehan Liaqat, r/o Phoolnagar, Nawan bypass were present in a room of their house when suddenly its roof caved in.

Both the mother and son buried under the debris.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from debris.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the THQ Chunian hospital.

Investigation was underway.