Two Of Gang Involved In Looting Citizens Returning From Airport Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Two of a gang involved in looting citizens returning from airport were arrested claimed the police on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, a white car, used by the accused, for mugging citizens returning from airport was also seized from their possession by district Central Police.

Arrested identified as Kamran alias Aman and Jasim were habitual criminals confessed their involvement in dozens of such robberies along with their other accomplices.

Their white car had become a symbol of fear for citizens. Police had also successfully gathered CCTV footage of various such robberies committed by the arrested suspects. A brother of accused Kamran had been killed in an encounter with police while his other brother was already in prison. Accused Jasim's brother was in Adiala jail.

Raids were being conducted to nab their other accomplices. Arms recovered from their possession had been sent for forensics while further investigations were underway.

