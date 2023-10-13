Two of inter-provincial drug cartel arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested two alleged members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered 6kg of drugs from their possession at the border of Sindh- Balochistan.

According to the spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the Rangers and Police during checking at the Hub check post located at the border of Sindh and Balochistan recovered 3kg of Ice and 3kg hashish from two accused identified as Muhammad Tanveer and Javed.

The arrested were the members of an inter-provincial drug cartel. Arrested used to smuggle drugs from Panjgur, Balochistan to Karachi, Sindh.

Raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered drugs were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.