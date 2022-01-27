UrduPoint.com

Two Of Most Wanted Robbers Gang Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Two of most wanted robbers gang arrested

Ittehad Town Police Thursday arrested two members of a most wanted robbers gang involved in houses and factories robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ittehad Town Police Thursday arrested two members of a most wanted robbers gang involved in houses and factories robberies.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, the accused used to commit robberies with display of modern heavy guns on daily basis.

He said a special team had been constituted to nab the criminals under the supervision of SP Baldia.

The team using technical resources arrested the head of the gang identified as Muhammad Mustafa along with his accomplice Muhammad Saleem.

The police also recovered three repeaters, one pistol, ammunition and a snatched mobile phone from the possession of arrested.

The gang had robbed employees of a food factory on January 9th in Muhammad Khan Colony, Ittehad Town area. They made the employees hostage and looted cash Rs 0.26 million, two repeaters, a pistol and three mobile phones.

The accused robbed a house on January 16th where they looted cash Rs 0.33 million and two mobile phones.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

