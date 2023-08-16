Two of robbers gang held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation have arrested two allegedly of a robbers gang from Orangi Town and recovered snatched mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday, arrested were identified as Salman and Ahmed alias Umi.

The accused in July this year had snatched motorcycle on gun point in Zainab Mobile Market, Orangi Town.

The CCTV footage of the incident had also went viral over social media in which the accused could be seen committing the crime.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in more than 50 robberies in which they snatched 170 mobile phones and cash about Rs. 0.1 million. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

The accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.