Two Officers of Education department arrested in fake recruitment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Tuesday said that the Anti-Corruption department has intensified its operations against those involved in corruption and arrested two officers of the education department involved in fake recruitment from Ghotki.

According to details, a team of Anti-Corruption Ghotki Circle led by Inspector Ayaz Memon arrested Taluka Education Officer Abarullah Bachayo Qazi grade 18 and former Taluka Education Officer Allah Warrayo Chachar involved in fake recruitments and tempering of government records, said a statement.

A case has been registered against them while the third accused Akhtar Hussain Dhandhu is said to be absconding.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said in a statement that the scope of action against those involved in corruption is being widened and immediate action is being taken on complaints related to corruption.

He warned those involved in corruption to refrain from their actions and perform their duties honestly otherwise severe action would be taken against them.