Two officers of Grade 17 reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled two officers of Grade 17, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

According to notification Assistant Commissioner Ghalanai Mohmand has been asked to report to Establishment Department while Section Officer Elementary and Secondary education Department Sajjad Hussain has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Ghalanai Mohmand with immediate effect in public interest.