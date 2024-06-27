Two Officers Of Grade 19 Transferred From Livestock Department
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders for two officers of grade 19
According to a notification, Rehmat Jan Afridi a grade-19 officer, presently working as Principal Research Officer at the Directorate of Livestock Research and Development Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director of Veterinary Research Institute Peshawar against the vacant post.
Likewise, Dr Khalid Khan of grade 19, currently working as Principal Research Officer Station-1, Livestock Research and Development, Swabi has been transferred and posted as Principal Research Officer (grade 19) Directorate of Livestock Research and Development Peshawar.
