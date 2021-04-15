UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Officers Of KP Inspection Team Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two officers of KP Inspection Team promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of Provincial Selection Committee, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday promoted two officers of KP Provincial Inspection Team (KP-PIT).

In a notification issued here, the member of KP-PIT, Mohammad Yaqoob (BPS-19) has been promoted as Member Engineering in BPS-20 and Member Liaqat Ali (BPS-18) as Member Inquiry PIT in BPS-19.

Both the promoted officers would work on probation for a period of one year, the notification said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

23 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

38 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

38 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

42 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.