Two officers of KP Inspection Team promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of Provincial Selection Committee, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday promoted two officers of KP Provincial Inspection Team (KP-PIT).

In a notification issued here, the member of KP-PIT, Mohammad Yaqoob (BPS-19) has been promoted as Member Engineering in BPS-20 and Member Liaqat Ali (BPS-18) as Member Inquiry PIT in BPS-19.

Both the promoted officers would work on probation for a period of one year, the notification said.