Two officers of Livestock transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of two grade-19 officers.

The transfer and posting were ordered in Directorate General (Research) Livestock and Dairy Development with immediate effect in public interest.

According to a notification, Rehmat Jan Afridi, a Grade-19 officer, presently working as Principal Research Officer Directorate of Livestock Research and Development Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director Veterinary

Research Institute Peshawar against the vacant post.

Likewise, Dr Khalid Khan of Grade-19, currently working as Principal Research Officer Station-1, Livestock Research and Development, Swabi has been transferred and posted as Principal Research Officer (Grade-19) Directorate of Livestock Research and Development Peshawar.

APP/vak