Two officers of NH&MP promoted to SSP ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has promoted its two Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Grade-18 to the ranks of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) in a special badge pinning ceremony held here Thursday.

SPs Fazal-e-Hamid and Muhammad Ateeque Tahir of MH&MP promoted to SSP in Grade 19. Inspector General, NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi pinned the badges to the newly promoted officers in the rank wearing ceremony held in Central Police Office of NH&MP, Islamabad.

Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi, DIG (HQs), Asghar Ali, DIG (Operations), Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, AIG (Finance), Irum Abbasi and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion, said a pr.

The IG congratulated the newly promoted officers and paid great honour for their restless services. He acknowledged the valuable contribution of SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism.

Expressing their reverence for the organization, SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir said that it was a privilege for them to work in such an esteemed organization and they will try their best to contribute significantly to its welfare and upgrade. They further stated that they feel proud for working under the command of professional Police officer Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem.