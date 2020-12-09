Two officers of PESCO Hazara promoted, transferred to IESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Two senior officers of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday have been promoted into next grade and transferred to Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO).

Former Superintending Engineer (SE) Abbottabad Circle Qazi Tahir was promoted to grade 20 and appointed as Chief Engineer IESCO Islamabad, Sardar Sajid who was Additional Superintending Engineer (ASE) promoted into 19 grade and appointed as Superintending Engineer (SE) Rawalpindi.

Qazi Muhammad Tahir has started his career as Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Abbottabad and during the course of time performed various duties at Haripur, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

From 2014 to 2020 he was deputed as SE Abbottabad circle and Mansehra and also performed as X-EN Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Sardar Sajid started his career with Wapda as SDO Abbottabad and performed duties in various areas of Hazara division including Haripur, Manshera and Battagram.

Both officers of Wapda hailed from Hazara division were considered as dedicated and committed to their department, during their appointment in Hazara division both have played a vital role in resolving the issues of Wapda consumers and employees and they were considered the best officers of KPK.