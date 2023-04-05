Two officers of SALU awarded cash prize

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Two officers of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Eng, Project Director (Works), Ghulam Asghar Shaikh and I.T Manager,Syed Muneer Ahmed Shah Rashdi have been awarded cash prize of Rs.

50000 each by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh in recognition of their diligent efforts in their domain for public financial management and accountability to support service delivery.

The Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto who also witnessed the ceremony, congratulated both the officers of University who got the award of high performance.

Dr Ibupoto said this tradition will develop the spirit of enthusiasm, commitment and sense of best service delivery amongthe staff of the University.