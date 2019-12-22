UrduPoint.com
Two Officers Of Sugar Mills Booked Over Non-payment To Farmers

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Two officers including General Manager of a sugar mill were booked on the charges of non-payment to farmers and violation of an agreement made for the payment.

The official sources told here on Sunday that a delegation of affected farmers met Assistant Commissioner Deepalpur Khalid Abbas Sial and informed him that Abdullah Sugar Mills had yet not paid dues of Rs 17 crore to 1,152 farmers and Rs 6 crore government dues up to Dec 31, which have to be paid by the mill according to the agreement reached between the government and Kissan representatives.

The delegation informed the Assistant Commissioner that non-payment of dues was sheer violation of the agreement. After which, a team of Revenue Department and the police arrested two officers Iftikhar Ahmad and Nadeem Gill of the said sugar mill. The police have registered a case against them under the Land Revenue Act.

