Two Officers Removed From Their Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

Two officers removed from their posts

Deputy Commissioner Okara has been removed from his post and a notification has also been issued about giving the charge to Additional Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Okara has been removed from his post and a notification has also been issued about giving the charge to Additional Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (City) Depalpur has also been removed on the corruption charges and poor cleanliness arrangements in Depalpur. Mr.

Aurangzeb has been posted as new AC (City) while displeasure has been shown over the performance of Secretary Communication & Works over slow pace in repair and maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road.

The action has been taken in the wake of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar's surprise visits to Okara and Depalpur where some women buyers complained about non-availability of sugar and ghee at the special bazaars. Similarly, some locals also submitted complaints about slackness in regular repair and maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road.

